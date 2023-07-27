Court says no to DSS Suit Seeking To Keep Emefiele In Detention

Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja has dismissed a request filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) applying for 14-day extended detention order for the suspended Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

The DSS based its application on newly gathered evidence it recently discovered.

Meanwhile, the application was discreetly filed by the DSS legal team.

Justice Muazu dismissed the application, citing it as an abuse of court process and acknowledged the lack of jurisdiction.

Upon questioning by the judge about the court’s jurisdiction, given the exclusive rights of the Magistrate Court to grant detention orders under Sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the DSS’s counsel, Mr. Victor Ejelonu, opted to withdraw the matter.

More details later…..