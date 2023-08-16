Court Restrains Senator Ndume over alleged assault of Abuja Islamic Cleric

Hon. Justice H. Mu’azu of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has granted an interim injunction restraining Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume from taking any further action calculated to attack, harass, or threaten an Abuja cleric, Imam Ibrahim Lawal Osama.

The Court made the order in SUIT NO.: FCT/HC/CV/7043/2023 MOTION NO: FCT/HC/M/12227/2023, consequent upon the motion exparte moved by the Applicants’ counsel A.L. Likko, Esq, with D.M. Jacob-Duks, Esq.

Senator Ndume, representing Borno South constituency, had been accused of ordering the assault of Imam Osama, during special prayers at the Apo Legislative Quarters Zone (B) Mosque in Abuja.

According to reliable sources, the incident occurred last Friday, during a special prayer session dedicated to the Nation at the Apo Mosque, where recitation of the Holy Qur’an was done to seek peace and stability for the country.

Senator Ndume was alleged to have entered the mosque in the company of gangs, and demanded that the prayer be stopped immediately, and the Mosque be locked up.

A commotion ensued and the solemn atmosphere was disrupted.

It was gathered that the court granted the following order; AN ORDER OF INTERIM INJUNCTION is granted restraining the Respondents, either by themselves, or their officers, agents, assigns, privies, or any other person whomsoever acting on their behalf or deriving authority from them from re-arresting or further detaining the Applicant, or doing any act that will infringe on the Applicant’s rights to personal liberty, right to dignity of human person pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Motion duly filed before the honourable Court.

Also, AN ORDER OF INJUNCTION is granted restraining the Respondents, whether by themselves, assigns. agents, privies, or whosoever purporting to act on their behalf from violating or further violating the Fundamental Rights.

The matter was adjourned until 17th August, 2023, for hearing of substantive application.