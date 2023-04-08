A 21-year-old man, Onyeka Ubaka has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by an Ikeja Magistrate’s court sitting at the Ogba Area of Lagos State, for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a teenager, Favour Togbe, in the Ilasamaja part of Lagos State.

Magistrate E. Kubenje gave the order after the defendant who is facing one-charge bordering on rape preferred against him by the police was arraigned.

The police prosecutor, DSP K. Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in March, 2023.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

The charge read, “That you Onyeka Ubaka sometime in March 2023 at No. 16 Moshalashi Street, Ilasamaja, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did defile one Favour Togbe ‘f’ I5 years old by having sexual intercourse with her and thereby committed an offence under section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015″.

Magistrate E. Kubenje did not take the plea of the defendant.

The case was adjourned till May 5, for mention.