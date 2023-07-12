Court remands Kano man for  cold room compressor theft

A Shariah Court in Kano on Wednesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Ahmed Abdulkadir, who pleaded guilty to stealing a coldroom compressor unit worth N60,000, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Mr Abdulkadir, who lives in Fagge Quarters, Kano, with theft.

The Judge, Umar Lawal-Abubaka, adjourned the matter until July 25 for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the complainant, Nura Muhammed, who also resides in Fagge Quarters, reported the matter at the Fagge Police Station, Kano, on July 6.

Mr Wada alleged that the defendant entered the complainant’s shop and stole the compressor unit.

Meanwhile, The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges