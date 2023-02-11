A Family Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan has ordered that a 32-year-old man Kareem Sarafa be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old daughter.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Oyo State charged Mr Sarafa with defilement.

Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi, who did not take Mr Sarafa’s plea ordered he should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo.

Ms Adetuyibi ordered that he be remanded pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Mr Olurotimi said that the defilement occurred at Ile-Ejo Idi-Osun, Papa area, Ibadan, where the man lived with his family.

According to the prosecutor, the offence is contrary to the provisions of Section 34 (1) and punishable under Section 34 (2) of the Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.

The matter was adjourned to April 27, 2023

