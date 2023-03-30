An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded an 80-year-old man, Lucas Ateniola, at the correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday over alleged murder and attempted murder.

Police prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leramo, had earlier told the court that Ateniola murdered one Elizabeth Nwamaka and attempted to murder a 20-year-old, Alice Bodunride at their residence in Emure-Ekiti on March 24.

He told the court that Ateniola and his victims were neighbours living in the same building and that the octogenarian claimed that the victims threatened to kill him.

He said the accused went into the rooms of the victims in the night, stabbed Elizabeth several times and dealt her machete blows until her intestine came out of her body.

The prosecutor said the accused later confessed to the crime, which contravened the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State 2021.

He urged the court to remand the accused in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Presiding Chief Magistrate Saka Afunso did not take the plea of the accused before ordering that he be remanded at the correctional centre and adjourned the case till May 11 for mention.