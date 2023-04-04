A Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi has ordered that four men be remanded for allegedly dismembering a hunchback.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Joshua Anyuabagu told the court that the case was transferred from the Naka Divisional Headquarters to the State Criminal investigation Department, Makurdi via a letter No. AR:3100/ BNS/NK/VOL.1/220 dated 31st March.

Anyuabagu said on March 21, a team of detectives from Naka Police Station led by Insp Suleiman Mumini while on surveillance patrol at the Naka earth Dam, sighted a black sack by the banks of the dam.

He said when the detectives brought the sack out of the water, they discovered a dismembered corpse of a hunchback.

He said the deceased/victim was later identified by his older brother John Ababa, as Msuega Ababa of Tse-Akaa Vengav, Avihijime Council Ward of Gwer West LGA.

Anyuabagu further said that the cell phone of the deceased was recovered and he took the investigators to the house of Shimayina who is a staff of the Primary Health Care Naka where the deceased was killed.

He also said two white candles, two small white eggs, two white handkerchiefs, a locally made pistol and three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from Shimayina.

The investigation is still ongoing as the case has been adjourned to May 25 for further mention.