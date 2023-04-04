Plateau High Court sitting in Jos on Monday reinstated Abok Ayuba as Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly.

Ayuba was impeached on Oct. 28, 2021 by members of the State Assembly.

Ayuba, however, challenged his impeachment which he described as illegal, saying that it contravened the rules of the assembly.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Nefisa Musa, who delivered the judgment, granted the plaintiff’s prayers.

Justice Musa said that the procedure adopted for the removal of Ayuba was illegal.

Ayuba, who went from the court straight to Assembly Complex, said that he was vindicated from the illegal impeachment.

He thanked Plateau people for standing by him during his travails.

“I and my honourable colleagues, today we give God the glory once again for this victory for democracy in Nigeria once again”.

Ayuba said that they would not fight anybody, adding that they were all members of the assembly and that all were Plateau people and also Nigerians.

According to him, they would work together for the betterment of Plateau and Nigeria.