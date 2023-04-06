A court in Kano has given a man till Friday to kill his cockerel following a neighbour’s complaint that the constant crowing deprives him of sleep.

Magistrate Halima Wali issued the order against Malam Yusuf on Tuesday, declaring the bird a nuisance to the neighbourhood.

Yusuf related to the court that he had bought the bird to celebrate Good Friday and asked to be given until the Christian holy day before killing it for a family feast.

The judge granted the request but warned him to prevent the cockerel from roaming the area and disturbing residents.

She also asked him to ensure he slaughters the bird on Friday as promised, or face a penalty from the court.

It is not illegal to keep livestock and poultry in homes across the country, where they are reared for food and as assets for quick cash in financial emergencies.