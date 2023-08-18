Court Of Appeal Dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s Appeal Against Ododo

On Friday, the Court of Appeal in Abuja rejected Senator Smart Adeyemi‘s appeal to nullify the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kogi State governorship primary election that nominated Ahmed Usman Ododo for the November 11 poll.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal held that Adekunle Oladapo Otitoju’s argument on behalf of Senator Adeyemi lacked merit entirely and the court dismissed it.

Justice Mohammed Lawal Shuaib, delivering the main verdict, stated Adeyemi’s accusations of primary election result manipulations needed stronger proof.

He also rejected Adeyemi’s claim that the APC’s Appeal Committee denied him a fair hearing, noting that he didn’t raise this initially at the Federal High Court.