Court Nullifies Election Of Anambra APC Chairman, Ejidike, Reinstates Ibe-led Executives

A High Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has nullified the ward, local government and state congresses conducted by the All Progressives Congress APC in Anambra state.

The court also reinstated the executive of the party led by Bar Emeka Ibe based on the congresses conducted in 2018.

Earlier this year, the same court had ordered that the party in the area should not conduct any Congress pending the determination of the main suit filed by the seventeen local government chairmen of the party in the state.

Despite the order, the Andy Uba led faction of the party conducted the congresses, producing Chief Basil Ejidike as Chairman of the State APC.

In a ruling, Justice Ike Ogu of High Court four Awka ruled that the conduct of the congresses was in contempt of the court order, saying the exercise contravened initial Interlocutory Injunction earlier issued by his court.

Ogu whose judgment on the suit filed by one Lawrence Emegini and others, ruled that the plaintiff’s case succeeded.

The court stated that the tenure of wards, local government areas and states executives elected during 2018 congresses in Anambra, still subsists.

He noted that whatever congress conducted by APC and its representatives in the state, contravened the order of the court.

Reacting to the ruling, Mr Chukwuma Agufugo, secretary of APC in the state, described the judgment as victory to rule of law.

Agufugo said some people had wanted to disorganise the party by trying to hijack its leadership through the back, but thanked God that the court has liberated the party.

Chief P.I. Ikwueto (SAN), counsel to the plaintiff said that his clients have been vindicated by the decision of the court.

But Mr Chukwunonso Chinwuba, the legal Adviser of the Uba led faction of APC dissolved by the judgment, said they would study the judgment and know the next line of action to take.

“We will file notice of appeal and stay of execution.

“The judge erred in law and it will be set aside at the appeal,” he said.