The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 secured the conviction and sentencing of one Ahmed Isa Tahir, before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.

Ahmed was arraigned on June 23, 2022 on a two-count charge of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust to the tune of Twelve Million Naira (N12, 000,000.00)

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC. The case therefore went into full trial with the prosecution counsel, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed presenting witnesses and tendering documents in evidence.

Delivering judgment today, Justice Fadawu, held that “the prosecution has proven the case of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust based on the testimonies of witnesses and the exhibits tendered and the court hereby convicted you Ahmed Isa Tahir for the offence of conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The court sentenced the convict to one year imprisonment with an option of N50, 000.00 fine for the offence of cheating. While on count two, the court sentenced him to one year imprisonment with an option of N100, 000.00 fine. The sentence is to run concurrently.

The court ordered the convict to pay the sum of N11, 437,500 in restitutions to the nominal complainant. In default, he will serve five years imprisonment.