Court Jails Internet Fraudster Two Years in Port Harcourt

28 views | Francis Azuka | July 24, 2021
Justice P. M. Ayuba of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced Ogbonda Derrick Subumichi (a.k.a Walter Shepherd) to two years imprisonment.
In a statement on Friday, the commission said the convict was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on July 17, 2021 on one-count amended charge bordering on impersonation
The lone charge read: “That you Ogbonda Derric Subumichi( a.k.a Walter Shepherd) on or about June, 2021 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did fraudulently impersonates one WALTER SHEPHERD with intent to gain advantage for yourself and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) i of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) iv of the same Act”
He however pleaded “guilty” to the charge preferred against him.
In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, N. A Dodo prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged. However, counsel to the defendant, Ikechukwu Ogbonda prayed the court to temper justice with mercy stressing that, he was a first- time offender.
Justice Ayuba convicted and sentenced Subumichi to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300, 000) payable into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government.
