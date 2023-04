An Area Court in Jos on Tuesday sentenced a bus conductor, Suleiman Mohammed, 22, to six months imprisonment for unlawful possession of two knives.

The judge, Mr Thomas Ajitse, sentenced Mohammed following his guilty plea to possession of dangerous weapons.

Ajitse also gave the convict an option of a fine of N50,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that on February 23, a police patrol team from the Railway Division Police Station, Jos, arrested the convict during a stop-and-search.

It was also confirmed that the suspect had two knives on him.

The police prosecutor affirmed that the offence contravened the provisions of the Plateau Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria.