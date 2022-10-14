A Federal High Court sitting in Awka has sentenced a twenty-one-year-old man to seven months in prison for raping his younger sister who is aged fourteen.

Delivering judgment, the presiding judge, Dr Nnamdi Dimgba said the sentence will start from the day of arrest.

The convict, Mr Chinedu Eziuzo from Adazi-Enu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State was arrested on May thirtieth, 2022.

He was further handed down a non-custodial sentence of community service that will last not less than three hours each day.

Mr Eziuzo raped his sister in 2021 but was arrested this year.

Reacting to the development, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo described the judgement as victory for the girl child.

She said the sentence is apt at this time when cases of sexual exploitation, abuse and trafficking against the girl child are on the increase, noting that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to other future offenders.

“I feel it is a good development for the fight against sexual offenders in Anambra State and it is victory for the girl child.

“The case was a pathetic case because it involves siblings and there were calls for internal resolution of the matter.

“However, the state government has underscored that a lot of such things happen and that is why it was imperative that we took a decisive step on this matter,” she said.

Obinabo noted that the development brings to the fore, the need for parents to be watchful over their children and know at all times, what they do.

She also advocated special care for the girl children as they may be going through a lot but may not be able to speak up due to stigma.

“Who knows how long this girl had endured this dehumanization?

“Who knows how many times she has been shut out?

“It is very important that parents keep a closer eye on their children.

“The society we live in today and the technological advancements have made things a little bit difficult and parents must brace for the challenge,” madam Commissioner advised.