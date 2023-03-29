The Member-elect for Ideato Nroth/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has again floored the State’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Governor Hope Uzodimma, and Nigerian Police Force as an FCT High Court has set aside and nullified the Police letter of invitation sent to Ugochinyere, former Governor Emeka Ihedioha, and Gerald Irona dated March 13, 2023 over alleged murder, terrorism and arson.

In a ruling dated March 24, 2023 in a suit between Ugochinyere and seven Respondents including the Governor of Imo State, State Security Service (SSS, Nigeria Police Force, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner of Police Imo State, Ebubeagu Security Network and the DIG in charge of FIIB, the Court stated, “It is hereby ordered that the letter dated 13th March, 2023 with Reference No. AR3000/ims/dfa/sib/vol.1/58 titled –“INVESTIGATION ACTIVITIES- RE: CASE OF MUDER(SIC), KIDNAPPING AND ARSON” be set aside pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The ruling of the Court, hence, stopped the Imo State Police Command, which has been accused by the member-elect for its complicity in the multiple attacks on his person and his home and for failing to conduct any form of investigation, has been barred in its fresh move to arrest Mr. Ugochinyere.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to April 4, 2023 for hearing.