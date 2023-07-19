Court halts Kano anti-corruption commission from arresting council chairman for alleged fraud

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has been stopped from investigating the alleged missing N100 billion from Local Government Council accounts.

The alleged misappropriation of funds occurred during the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, The Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice S.A. Amobeda, stopped the investigation on Tuesday.

The judge also halted the Commission and its agents from inviting, investigating, arresting, and intimidating Local Government chairmen in the state, pending the determination of the Applicants’ Motion on Notice.

The applicants before the Court are 15 local government chairmen in the state from Dawakin Tofa, Ungogo, Dambatta, Kunchi, Rimin Gado, Karate, Bichi, Tsanyawa, Gwarzo, Tarauni, Dala, Turun Wada, Kano Municipal and Shanono.

The respondents are Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission and Barrister Muhuyi Gado.

The Court in its Interim Injunction restrains the “Respondents jointly and severally, personally or through their agents, servants, privies and/or assigns, arresting whomever and however from inviting, investigating, arresting, detaining, harassing and/or intimidating the Applicants in respect of Local Governments accounts, their personal accounts, vouchers and cash books of Local Governments herein, pending the hearing and determination of the Applicants’ Motion on Notice.”

The respondents were also stopped by the court from taking any further steps in connection with, or relating to, or arising from the invitation by the Respondents against the Applicants, as communicated in the 1st Respondent’s letters, dated 7th and 10th July 2023 respectively, pending the determination of the Applicants’ Motion on Notice.