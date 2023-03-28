An Abuja High Court has issued an order attaching funds standing to the credit of Governnor Seyi Makinde’s government and state agencies in four banks. Justice A.O. Ebong issued the order while ruling on a motion ex parte for garnishee order nisi filed by the ex-chairmen and councillors led by Bashorun Majeed, Bosun Ajuwon and Idris Okusesi.

The banks are First Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Wema Bank and Zenith Bank. Mr Ebong ordered the banks to show cause why the order nisi should not be made absolute. The ruling on the motion marked FCT/HC/BW/M/238/2023, was delivered by the judge on March 2 and a certified true copy (CTC) sighted on Sunday in Abuja.

The funds, according to court filings, are to settle the outstanding balance of N3,374,889,425.60 from the judgment debt owed some former local government chairmen and councillors sacked on May 29, 2019 before the end of their tenure by Mr Makinde.

The garnishee proceeding, initiated for the chairmen and councillors by their lawyer, Musibau Adetunbi, is in execution of a judgment they got against the governor and six others from the Supreme Court on May 7, 2021.

It was gathered that the judgment creditors have since effected service of copies of the order on the judgment debtors as ordered by the court.

Listed as judgment debtor with Makinde are Oyo attorney general, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, the accountant general, the house of assembly, the speaker and the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC).

It should be recalled that The apex court, which awarded a cost of N20 million against Makinde, ordered that the ex-chairmen and councillors, who were unlawfully sacked by the governor, be paid their salaries and allowances from May 29, 2019 to May 11, 2021 when their tenure ought to have expired.

In the lead judgment by Justice Ejembi Eko, the Supreme Court came down hard on Mr Makinde, who it found, acted arbitrarily and undemocratic.