Court Fixes May 24 To Hear Suit Against Akwa Ibom Governor On 13% Derivation Refunds

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed May 24, 2023, to hear a suit filed by a former counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nkereuwen Mark Anana, against the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and two others over the spending of 13 percent derivation refunds.

Listed as the Governor’s co-respondents in the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/423/23, are the Accountant General of the State and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

In the suit, Anana is asking the court to determine the following: “Whether Akwa lbom State is a public institution that by virtue of Section 2 (1) and (2) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, is entitled to keep information about all her activities, operations and businesses.

“Whether by virtue of Sections 2 (3)(v) of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, the Government of Akwa Ibom State headed by Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel is entitled to document information relating to receipts and expenditure of public or other funds of the State.

Whether the plaintiff is entitled to seek before the Court information from Akwa Ibom State Government on the income and expenditure whatsoever derivable by the State Government from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) Federal Monthly allocation, Ecological Fund etc.

“Whether the plaintiff is entitled to seek before the court information from Akwa Ibom State Government on the capital projects embark upon by the State government under the leadership of Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the location of the projects, the cost of the projects and the contractors of those projects from inception till date.”

Justice Tijjani G. Ringim has fixed May 24 for the hearing of the suit, the second defendant, the State’s Accountant-General, is yet to file any response to the suit.

