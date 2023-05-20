Court fixes date for judgement on murder of choirmistress

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt will on the 5th of June, 2023 deliver judgment on the murder case filed by the Rivers State Government against the General Overseer of a new generation Church in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor.

Pastor Okoroafor is alleged to have murdered his choirmistress, Orlunma Nwagba who he reportedly impregnated.

The pastor is also accused of killing the friend of the choirmistress, Chigozie Ezenwa alongside her daughter.

Newsmen reports that when the matter which was initially scheduled for judgment on Friday was mentioned, defence counsel filed a motion on notice, requesting the court to vacate earlier orders in favour of the prosecution which foreclosed them from filing their final written address on the matter.

World Bank Instructed By SERAP To Halt $800 Million Loan To Nigeria

Ruling on the motion, the trial Judge, Justice S.O Benson granted the motion and asked the parties to present and adopt their final written addresses which was done accordingly.

The judge thereafter adjourned till the 5th of June, 2023 for judgment.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command had on 17th of December, 2017 arrested Pastor Okoroafor, following an alarm raised by the husband of Ezenwa, friend to the choirmistress who was killed alongside her daughter.

