Court Fines Nigeria Police N800,000 Over Unlawful Arrest and Detention Of Land Developer

Prince Adefarakan Adebambo dragged the Inspector General of Police, police commissioner for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Divisional Police Officer of Trademore Police Station, Abuja, Pento Guard Security Limited, the Registered Trustees of Redeemers Excellent Men Housing Foundation and Mr. Salako Solomon, to court over his arrest, detention and violation of his fundamental rights.

Adebambo is the Applicant while the Inspector General of Police; Commissioner of Police, FCT, Abuja; Divisional Police Officer, Trademore Police Station; Pento Guard Security Limited; Registered Trustees of Redeemers Excellent Men Housing Foundation and Mr Salako Solomon are the 1st to 6th Respondents respectively.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1133/2020 followed his arrest and detention by police personnel on August 27, 2020, for an alleged threat to the life of Solomon who tried to stop him (Adebambo) from constructing a building on his site at Redeemers Excellent Men Housing Estate, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja-FCT.

Justice Maha in his ruling declared that the arrest and detention of Adebambo on August 27, 2020, by the officers of the Nigeria Police Force from the Trademore Police Station Lugbe, FCT-Abuja “based on the unfounded, frivolous and faceless allegation of threat by the 6th Respondent is illegal and unconstitutional and constitutes a violation of the Applicant’s fundamental human rights so guaranteed by chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.”

The court also ordered the management of Abuja-based security outfit – Pento Guard Security Limited, the Registered Trustees of Redeemers Excellent Men Housing Foundation and one Mr. Salako Solomon, to also pay Adebambo the sum of N1 million in damages for the violation of his fundamental rights.

He also granted Adebambo’s prayer declaring that “the order of the 3rd Respondent (Divisional Police Officer of Trademore Police Station) mandating the station guard of the Trademore police station, Lugbe Abuja – FCT on the 29th day of August 2020 to restrain the Applicant (Adebambo), the Applicant’s lawyer, Ekuma Joseph and Mr. Kayode Lamidi from leaving the premises of the Trademore Police Station, Lugbe, Abuja-FCT based on the unfounded, frivolous and faceless allegation of threat by the 6th Respondent (Solomon) is illegal and unconstitutional and contravenes the Applicant’s fundamental human rights to liberty and freedom of movement as guaranteed by Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”