The 23-year-old marriage between Mr Isiaka Odeyemi and Mrs Feyisola Odeyemi has been dissolved by an Ado-Ekiti customary court over idolatry.

The President of the court, Foluke Oyeleye, dissolved the marriage over incessant fighting, fetishism, threats, among others.

Odeyemi, who dragged his wife to court alleged that she worshipped things with alcohol and kola nuts, which he did not support, alleging further that she killed her first child and that the two other children she had for him were not acting responsibly.

He said, “I suspect that the two children are into internet fraud, popularly called Yahoo Yahoo.”

The respondent, Feyisola, noted that her husband was in support of her religion, saying he used to take her to an Ifa temple in the morning and came back to pick her in the evenings.

She said, “I was told to worship Ifa; my husband participated in the worship too. We used to worship Ifa together.”

She denied that her children, Femi (22) and Taye (19), were into internet fraud, noting that they were doing fine.

The President of the court, Oyeleye, who observed that the marriage had broken down completely, ordered that both parties should do what they liked because the court would not separate what was not in existence.

