One Mr Michael Idoko had dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, Alkali Usman and three others to court challenging the continued stay of Usman in office from March 1, when he attains the mandatory retirement age of 60 years come March 1, 2023.

The court has dismissed the suit on the grounds that the plaintiff, Mr Micheal Idoko, lacked the necessary locus standi (legal authority) to bring the suit before the court in the first place.

Justice John Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday dismissed a suit seeking the removal of Alkali Baba Usman as the Inspector General (IG) of Police.

The suit marked FHC/ CS/ 31/2023 was filed on his behalf by his lawyer, Chief James Onoja (SAN), wherein he had argued that Usman cannot continue to operate as IG because the office of Inspector General by law is occupied by a serving police officer.

However, the respondents in their counter affidavits and preliminary objection challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit.

The objection was predicated on the grounds that “plaintiff/respondent lacks the requisite locus standi to institute the action as presently constituted.

The judge held that the retirement of Alkali Baba Usman from the Nigerian Police Force has nothing to do with his appointment on the ground that the four years tenure is sacrosanct.

Besides, Justice Omotoso said that the plaintiff, who claimed to be a social crusader, lacked the necessary locus standi to file the case, adding that the plaintiff did not show how the action of the respondents affected his interest since he was neither qualified for the position nor even a serving police officer.

