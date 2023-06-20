Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Court detains 7 Yoruba Nation agitators over invasion of Ibadan radio station

Court detains 7 Yoruba Nation agitators over invasion of Ibadan radio station

Kunle Dada June 20, 2023
A Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, has ordered the remand of seven people who claimed to be Yoruba Nation agitators at the Abolongo correctional facility in Oyo.
The accused, dragged to court due to their involvement in the invasion of a radio station in Ibadan last month, were ordered remanded pending the time when their case would be decided.
Some people who claimed to be Yoruba Nation agitators invaded Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan last month. The accused seized the radio station and broadcast for about an hour.
Those arrested included Noah Atoyebi, Adeleke Gbenga, Abdulganiyu Mustapha, Bashiru Kehinde, Ifagbola Elijah, Oladapo Ajani, and Rasheed Jimoh.
 They were arraigned in court on Monday on four counts of conspiracy and treason and two counts of armed robbery.
 Counsel to one of the defendants, Barrister Abiodun Adeleke, requested medical attention for his client, Adeleke Gbenga, to which the prosecution officer, Inspector Folake Ewe, did not object.
Magistrate P. O. Adetuyi, who presided over the matter, did not take the plea of the defendants but ordered their remand at the Abolongo correctional facility located in Oyo.
Adetuyi added that the case file should be duplicated and sent to the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP, for advice.
The magistrate then adjourned the case until September 13, 2023.

