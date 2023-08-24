Court confirms PDP candidate, Agah, as winner of Jos North/Bassa federal constituency

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos has affirmed the return of Musa Agah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a duly elected member representing Jos North/ Bassa Federal Constituency in Plateau State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by tribunal chairman Justice William Olamide, the petition of Gwani Alkali of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) lacks merit and was subsequently struck out as the petitioner failed in his duty to prove issues of over voting as well as lacking the locus standi to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of Musa Agah of the PDP.