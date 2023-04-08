The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has placed a Lien/Post-No-Debit status on the bank accounts of two persons suspected of involvement in cocaine dealing.

The duo – Nnaemeka John Nwaozor and Levi Onwubiko Nwogu – is in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The accounts are domiciled in three new generation banks.

Vacation judge Justice Tijjani Ringim made the interim order following a motion ex parte filed and argued by NDLEA counsel Mr. Umar Hussaini, in suit FHC/L/CS/569/2023. The order will last for 90 days.

Umar explained to the judge that the order would enable the NDLEA to conclude its investigation before prosecution.

The prosecution also made a prayer for an order “directing Ecobank Plc; Sterling Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc, to allow the NDLEA inspect and make Certified True Copies (CTC) of account opening packages, statements of accounts and any relevant documents in their custody in compliance with Section 84 of the Evidence Act 2011, for purposes of investigation with such cooperation afforded them as required by the said law.”

Justice Ringim, after reading the affidavit in support of the motion ex parte with the exhibits attached, deposed to by Nnanna Alamezie, granted Umar’s prayers.

The judge held: “It is hereby ordered as follows; ‘that an Order of this Honourable Court is hereby granted to the Applicant directing the Placing Of Lien/Post No Debit Status on the following account numbers: Ecobank Plc with account numbers: 2951023182 belonging to the 4th respondent presently under the custody of the Applicant for 90 days pending the conclusion of investigations in the matter.”

That an order of this honourable court is hereby granted to the applicant directing the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respondents to allow the applicant to inspect and make Certified True Copies of account opening packages, statements of accounts, and any relevant documents in their custody in compliance with section 84 of the Evidence Act, 2011, for purposes of investigation with such cooperation afforded them as required by the said law.