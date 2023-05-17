Court bars journalists from covering trial of Abba Kyari

Reporters covering the trial of the suspended DCP Abba Kyari and others were, on Tuesday, restricted from gaining access to the venue of the trial, Court 10 of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order following an application to the effect by the counsel for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Mr Sunday Joseph.

Joseph, a director of the Legal and Prosecution Department of the NDLEA, earlier applied for the protection of the identity of a witness to give evidence in the trial.

The lawyer prayed the court not to allow other Counsel, visitors, litigants and journalists, into the courtroom during Tuesday’s hearing.

Justice Nwite then stood down the matter to allow non-parties in the anti-narcotic suit against the suspended police officers move out of the courtroom.

