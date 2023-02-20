A Lagos State High Court has slammed 10 million Naira damages against Access Bank Plc, for wrongfully publishing Ms Bukola Bakrin’s name on the Bank’s list of Delinquent Debtors.

It was gathered that the debtors list was published in Thisday Newspaper of 18 June 2019 which was authored by Access Bank included the names of various companies and their Directors who were listed as delinquent debtors in line with Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive via circular No BSD/DIR/GEN/LAB/08/022 of April 2015 requesting Banks to publish certain details of Debtor Companies including names of Directors and outstanding debts.

In reaction to the publication, Bakrin who was neither a director of any of the listed companies nor a debtor of Access Bank or any other Bank, approached the court seeking the immediate retraction of the publication.

The suit which was filed by Mr. Damilola Amore, senior partner in the firm of Trumann Rockwood Solicitors demanded a public apology from the bank, an injunction restraining the bank from further publication of her name and damages for the injury to the Claimant’s reputation.

Justice K.A Jose, in delivering the judgment on 13th February, 2023 in Suit No LD/ADR/2913/2020 between Ms Bukola Bakrin vs Access Bank Plc, awarded N10,000,000 in damages against Access Bank Plc for the wrongful publication of the Claimant’s name on the Bank’s list of Delinquent Debtors.

The Court held that the Claimant’s name was not listed on the company’s CAC7 form tendered by the Claimant and as such the Claimant’s name ought not to have been included in the publication.

