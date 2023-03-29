The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday affirmed Victor Oye as the lawful and legitimate National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The court nullified Edozie Njoku, who had been laying claims to be the chairman of the political party.

Justice James Omotoso in a judgment held that by the judgments of the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and later Supreme Court, it was clear that Victor Oye is the legitimate National Chairman of the party.

Justice Omotoso held that Edozie Njoku was a meddlesome interloper in the suit seeking to reap where he did not sow.

The court condemned the action of a legal practitioner, CN Nwagwu for deliberately misleading the court and causing unnecessary confusion that wasted the judicial time of the court.