Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, admitted in evidence a document tendered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through its witness, Kenneth Ikeagwu, against Fatuyi Yemi Philips, Chairman, Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria, NOGASA.

The commission said Phillips, alongside his firm, Oceanview Oil and Gas Limited, was arraigned on April 7, 2022 on two counts bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N43, 502,000.

“Philips and Oceanview Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, on or about the 28th day of September, 2016 at Lagos, with intent to defraud, obtained the aggregate sum of N43, 502,000.00 from Elochukwu Okoye and Elebana Unique Ventures Nigeria Limited on behalf of WAPCIL Nigeria Limited under the false representation that he would sell to WAPCIL Nigeria Limited $98,870.00, a representation he knew to be false,” the commission said.