A Zuba Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, adjourned hearing until May 10, in the trial of three clerics charged with illegal possession of prohibited firearms.

The police charged the defendants, Uche Aigbe, Promise Ukachukwu and Olakunle Ogunleye with criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, inciting disturbance and criminal intimidation which they pleaded not guilty to.

At the resumed trial, the defendants told the court that their lawyer, Uche Uzukwu, embarked on a trip, adding that they were in the process of getting another lawyer.

The Magistrate, Abdulaziz Ismail, however said based on Section 36 subsection 6 of the constitution, a defendant was entitled to a lawyer and had the right to defend himself.

Earlier the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that a new counsel called him over the phone, explaining that he had not yet gotten the case file to take over the case from the former counsel.

” The defendants have made no formal application to that effect, until then in obedience to the court that the matter be heard on a weekly basis.

“On our part we are ready and our witnesses are in court,” Idachaba said.

The Magistrate, however, adjourned the matter until May 10 for definite hearing in the interest of justice and fair hearing.