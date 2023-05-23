Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s suit challenging DSS

Kunle Dada May 23, 2023
 A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed a suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against the Department of State Services (DSS) for the adoption of processes.
The matter was fixed for June 20 by the court registrar for the adoption of applications filed by parties following the absence of Justice Binta Nyako in court.Justice Nyako was said to have gone for an official assignment.Recall that the judge had, on May 3, warned lawyers to the DSS and Kanu against truncating proceedings in the next adjourned date.Nyako gave the warning following the day’s proceeding that could not go on due to an oral application by DSS counsel, Idowu Awo, seeking for more time to respond to a further affidavit served on him by Kanu’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, in the open court.NAN reports that Kanu, through his team of lawyers, had sued the DSS and its Director General as 1st and 2nd respondents in the matter.Kanu, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, prayed the court for permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the DSS to allow him have unhindered access to his medical doctor, among others.
The court had, on Feb. 1, granted Kanu, the permission to apply for an order of mandamus he sought after an ex-parte motion moved by Ozekhome to the effect.But in a preliminary objection filed by the DSS, the security outfit urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.It argued that there was a subsisting judgement of a sister court delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on June 3, 2022 in suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1585/2021 between Kanu and DG of DSS and two others wherein the court dealt substantially with the issue of allowing the IPOB leader access to his personal physician.

Kunle Dada

