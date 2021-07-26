Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case To October, 2021

222 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 26, 2021
Awka – The trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday resumed without Kanu’s physical presence in court.
When the matter was called, the lead counsel to the prosecution, M. B. Abubakar told the court that the case is for hearing and although defendant has not yet been produced by the Department of State Service (DSS), holding him custody, they are ready to proceed.
He however prayed the requested court to proceed without a fiat taking into consideration that the court has commenced vacation and Justice Binta Nyako was not one of the vacation judges.
Reacting, the defense counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor informed the court of an application he filed seeking the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to correctional center.
The trial judge held that trial of Kanu cannot proceed in his absence, having been arrested and brought into the country.
She insisted that the defendant must be physically brought to court since he is now available to face his trial.
The court urged the prosecution to ensure that Kanu be brought to court to witness his trial.
She however adjourned till October 21, 2021 for continuation of trial.
