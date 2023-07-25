Court adjourns ‘Lagos Eze Ndigbos’ bail application 

A High Court in Lagos State on Tuesday fixed Friday for ruling in a bail application filed by the ”Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate”, Frederick Nwajagu.

Nwajagu, had on Tuesday prayed the court to admit him to bail on liberal terms.

The defendant is charged with terrorism offences, he told the court that he was not a flight risk.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya fixed the date after listening to arguments from both counsels.

The judge adjourned the case until Friday for a ruling on the bail application.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Jonathan Ogunsakin the Lagos State Counsel, informed the court that the case was for argument on bail application.

However, counsel to the defendant, Mr E. C. Obiagu, SAN, told the court that the defendant’s bail application was based on two relieves.

According to him, the defendant is seeking for an order of the court admitting him to bail and an order restraining the respondent from re-arresting him if granted bail.

Obiagu said that the bail application was supported by a seven-paragraph affidavit, attached with the defendant’s medical report and a written address.

Meanwhile, the senior advocate also said that the defendant was granted bail at the lower court but was not able to perfect the bail due to its stringent condition.

He, therefore urged the court to grant bail to the defendant.

Responding, the prosecution counsel, Ogunsakin, however, urged the court to refuse the defendant bail, and instead, order for an accelerated hearing.

It should be recalled that Nwajagu was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.