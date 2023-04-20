Justice Iniekinimi Abraham Uzaka of the Bayelsa State High Court in Yenagoa, on Wednesday, frowned at the absence of the counsel to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, in the suit filed by an Ijaw Rights Activist, Collins Opumie, over his alleged illegal detention for two years in a secret centre of the Department of State Security (DSS).

The plaintiff, Collins Opumie alleged that the security department of the NOAC falsely accused him of being a threat to the company, prompting the alleged arrest and detention in an underground facility owned by the DSS in Abuja for two years without access to medical facilities and family.

Opumie, in the suit numbered YC/324/2022, is demanding the sum of N9 billion in damages and praying the court to declare that his arrest, torture and subsequent detention without proper food, medical attention and access to family members for two years is a gross violation of his fundamental right and his dignity as a person.

Justice Iniekinimi Abraham Uzaka, at the hearing of the substantive suit, was informed by the Counsels of the Nigeria Police Force and the Plaintiff, Ebipreye Sese, that the Counsels to the DSS and the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) were absent.

While the Counsel to the DSS informed the Court that their absence was due to urgent national engagement in Abuja, the Counsel to the NAOC did not tender any explanation to the Court.

Justice Uzaka, however, adjourned the suit till May 4th for a hearing.