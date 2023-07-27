Coup in Niger Republic 6 Things to know

On July 26, 2023, there was a coup in the Niger Republic. Members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey. The army intervened, but the coup eventually failed.

A group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation’s national television late on Wednesday removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, hours after they had detained him in the presidential palace.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane who read a statement, seated and flanked by nine other officers, said defence and security forces had decided:

“Put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance.”

Reportedly, the deteriorating security situation in Niger and the government’s perceived inability to address it motivated the coup. Niger, located in the Sahel region, has faced jihadist violence for many years.

The coup is a reminder of the fragility of democracy in the region and the challenges that governments face in responding to the security threat.

The international community, including the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has condemned the coup.

ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger, including the closure of its borders and the freezing of its assets.

However, The coup has had a significant impact on Niger. Also, The economy has taken a hard hit, and there is a sense of uncertainty about the future. The government has pledged to restore order and stability, but their success is still uncertain.

Also, Here are some of the key details about the coup attempt:

The coup was led by members of the Presidential Guard, an elite unit of the Nigerien military.

The coup was successful and borders have been closed

A nationwide curfew was declared, and all institutions of the republic suspended.

It is still too early to say what the long-term consequences of the coup will be. However, it is clear that the event has shaken Niger and the region. The government will need to work hard to restore order and stability, and the international community will need to provide support.