Sunday Reflections

1. Great crowds were traveling with Jesus, and he turned and addressed them, “If anyone comes to me without hating his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and even his own life,

he cannot be my disciple. Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.

Which of you wishing to construct a tower does not first sit down and calculate the cost to see if there is enough for its completion?

Otherwise, after laying the foundation and finding himself unable to finish the work the onlookers should laugh at him and say,

‘This one began to build but did not have the resources to finish.’

Or what king marching into battle would not first sit down and decide whether with ten thousand troops he can successfully oppose another king

advancing upon him with twenty thousand troops? But if not, while he is still far away, he will send a delegation to ask for peace terms. In the same way, anyone of you who does not renounce all his possessions cannot be my disciple” (Lk14:25-33). Taken from today’s Sunday gospel for 23rd Sunday C.

2. In a world where every fellowship is balanced against the profit that must accrue to the disciple, where even following Christ is presented as a profit making venture, today’s readings come with a message that would be difficult to accept by majority of christians. The first reading opens the floor by affirming that men cannot advise God, men cannot easily decipher the mind of God. The second reading opens another angle by showing Paul as a prisoner for the sake of the gospel. With these, how can one pretend that being a Christian is an assurance of being protected from evil and misfortune?

3. The gospel raised the tempo by declaring a threefold costs of being a disciple of Christ: hating one’s own family and self; carrying daily the cross which means accepting a daily suffering; and finally being ready to give up all that one possesses.

4. Hating the members of one’s own family implies placing Jesus above personal and family interests. Loyalty to Jesus can conflict with material interests. What happens when one is faced with either promoting common good or family good? We read last week of President Buhari appointing the wife’s brother as director to Nigerian Currency Printing Company. Was the decision based on common good or family good? Such are what the gospel places before us today. Would you easily choose to obey Jesus at the expense of your family interest? In a country where personal interest comes before common good, being a Christian becomes a temptation.

5. Jesus also spoke of carrying cross and following him. The cross has long been removed from christian life in most Nigerian churches. For most christians, Christ is no longer on the cross. He is risen. We must live like resurrection people. We cannot suffer because Christ has suffered for us. This false mentality is at the root of prosperity gospel which is nothing but an instrument of exploitation of christians for the enrichment of their preachers. In as much as being a disciple of Christ helps one to have access to God and his blessings, following Christ can never go without suffering and difficulties. St. Peter in his first letter said that: “Christ suffered for you leaving you an example to follow in his steps.”(1Pt2:21) Suffering gave Christ the opportunity to gain our salvation. It is through acceptance of suffering for christ that a christian not only witnesses to Christ but also gains access to the riches of his resurrection. If St. Paul was imprisoned for preaching Christ what will not happen to those who are less devoted than him if they really want to follow Christ?

6. Most people make a lot of sacrifices for the Church believing that they can gain protection and blessings for doing so. They are right. The law of receiving is giving. The measure you give is the measure you will receive. But that is not the only law of discipleship. Discipleship is also governed by the surprising wisdom of God who allowed his innocent son to die on the cross. This wisdom can also bring a good disciple not only blessings but also suffering. Your success will depend on your allowing God to guide your life and your following him in simplicity and trust. As a good christian you can also have big difficulties like your master, Jesus.

©Vita, 04/09/22.

