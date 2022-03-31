“My brethren count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.” James 1: 2-4

In the throes of a serious illness, I searched for the “why, Lord?” and brought up vain imaginations and scenarios in my mind. When I diligently sought Him, I allowed God to turn His searchlight into my heart. He showed me things that had rooted themselves into my thoughts and ways without my knowledge. They had to go. A breach in the spirit formed because I did not do what He told me to do. A few darts from the enemy of my soul slipped in through the breach.

The spiritual realm is very real, but it is a totally different realm than the one we see with our eyes. in 2 Corinthians 4:18 we are told not to look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen because the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.

We humans tend to respond to what we can perceive physically. But, once born again and filled with His Spirit, we can choose to walk in the spiritual realm. We are told to walk in the Spirit, and not fulfill the lusts of the flesh.

Jesus healed me! I can see in retrospect how He loved me and taught me through this trial. My relationship with Him has deepened and I am more passionate about sharing His great love as I share my story. Before, I believed in my head what 2 Peter 2:24 says: “By His stripes we WERE healed.”

Prayer:

“Lord thank you for your patience in dealing with each of us. Thank you that you always want what is best for us. Help us remember this.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Now it is a deep conviction within me that He truly did heal me when He took the stripes on His back. I know that, in Him, healing is mine. I am to walk in health always. The afflictions that come against us are from outside: the world, the flesh, or the devil. They are to be rebuked and rejected by the authority that Jesus gave us. Hallelujah, what a Savior!

Let’s recommit our thoughts and ways to Him as our many trials in this life lead to our growth in Him. How precious and sweetly He deals with each of us.

Be Greatly Blessed!