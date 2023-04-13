The utilization of AI technology in identifying cough sounds has been advantageous for medical practitioners and patients in foreign countries, easing the strain on medical facilities. ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE in contrast, reports that in Nigeria, pulmonary evaluations require laboratory procedures like X-rays, CT scans, and comparable assessments to determine lung condition

The practice of Nigerians relying on listening to heartbeats to diagnose coughs may become obsolete, as medical professionals and patients are attesting to the significance of cough detectors.

They observed that the act of coughing is a prevalent indication of varying respiratory ailments. The quality and sound of the cough are crucial characteristics to take into account when identifying an infection.

Checks revealed that respiratory disorders pose a significant threat to human survival worldwide and can result in severe economic burdens, particularly in countries such as Nigeria that have limited medical resources.

Insufficient healthcare facilities

Insufficient healthcare facilities and substandard immunization coverage were recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as the fundamental reasons behind the epidemic that led to the demise of 11 youngsters in Kano State because of pertussis (whooping cough), while 40 other children in Kankwana were provided medical care on Friday, October 20, 2017.

The regional authorities in Kano made an urgent request to the Kano state government to provide immediate medical assistance to halt the spread of pertussis, a contagious illness that attacks the lungs and throat, according to Crisis24, a foreign security risk and crisis management consulting firm that follows international standards.

There were various triumphant minor trial schemes directed towards amplifying the identification and handling of tuberculosis (TB) cases in Nigeria, which was awarded an additional $1 million from USAID/Nigeria to expand its coverage to more Nigerians experiencing signs of the contagious respiratory illness. These undertakings were led by the Breakthrough ACTION initiative of the Johns Hopkins Center for Communication Programs.

During a 12-week period in 2019, it observed a remarkable increase (51 percent) in the number of people with persistent coughing symptoms referred for medical attention in four Nigerian districts.

As stated by the center, the initiative’s focal point was selected as a component of a human-centered design approach that involved interviewing over 240 individuals, creating more than 750 ideas, and refining and testing the five most encouraging ones.

Significant shifts in the detection of coughs

Notwithstanding, experts have observed significant shifts in the delivery of health care over the past two years, particularly in the areas of respiratory illness diagnosis and treatment.

Peter Small, the chief medical officer of Hyfe AI, which has the largest database of cough samples in the world, with over 700 million samples, told Time Magazine:

“It is paradoxical that in the age of accurate health, a symptom as troublesome as coughing remains unquantified. Researchers are currently examining the database for potential medical applications.”

Although Nigerians initially looked for a characteristic symptom of the disease, a cough that produces a distinct sound resembling an onomatopoeic “whoop,” western scientists are now using cough-detecting technology to easily detect an early cough.

Lulian Circo, one of the creators of Hyfe, a mobile application referred to as the “Fitbit for coughs,” informed Shi, a technology publishing platform, “The app is compatible with all smartphones and employs AI to instantly identify a cough.

“However, our ultimate goal is for it to become the Shazam for coughs, which would enable it to recognize the unique disease markers in each cough and assist in identifying illnesses before any symptoms arise.”

WHO’s jittery alert over syrup

On October 5, 2022, the WHO issued a medical product alert pertaining to four products, including Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup, targeting the Gambia.

Another alert was issued on November 6, 2022, targeted at Indonesia, and concerning eight products, including Termorex syrup (batch AUG22A06 only), Flurin DMP syrup, Unibebi Cough Syrup, Unibebi Demam Paracetamol Drops, Paracetamol Syrup (Mint) (manufactured by PT Afi Farma), and Vipcol Syrup.

Cough tracking technology usage

Robert Barrie, a Medical Device Network trainee journalist who covers advancements in the healthcare sector, reported that C-mo Medical Solutions, a Portuguese startup specializing in digital health, secured $4.8 million from investors to improve its cough tracking technology.

The device is located on the patient’s abdomen and includes sensors that monitor the frequency, intensity, and type of coughs.

Additionally, the device can identify coughing patterns, such as increased frequency while lying down or exercising.

Although still in the regulatory phase, the company believes that the diagnostic capabilities can be used in clinical settings and respiratory research.

Cost effective market of health wearable technology

According to a GlobalData report, the wearable technology market is expected to reach $54.4bn by 2023, driven by patients’ increasing demand for at-home monitoring and greater control over their care.

Diogo Tecelao, CEO and co-founder of C-Mo Medical Solutions, told Medical Device Network that their focus is on serving a broader range of use cases, diverse diseases, and various applications of C-Mo for both healthcare professionals and patients.

The Portugal-based company was expecting regulatory clearance for the device this year and is targeting the US market.

They note that Europe and the US have the highest prevalence of chronic cough.

Authorities warned to implement surveillance measures

Recently, investigations revealed that the WHO urged countries around the world to implement surveillance measures, following the deaths of 300 children resulting from the use of contaminated cough syrup in three countries.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle on March 5, 2022, the AI technology that detects cough sounds has proven to be beneficial for both doctors and patients, alleviating the heavy burden on hospitals.

Ongoing experiments are being conducted to expand the use of this technology to other lung conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, and COPD.

Cough into mobile phones

Dr. Niranjan Joshi, the associate program lead at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), stated that this innovation empowers patients to cough into their mobile phones and obtain a precise medical diagnosis of their illness through the application of artificial intelligence.

This advancement enables healthcare providers and patients to ascertain whether additional testing is required and to monitor ongoing cases, while simultaneously reducing costs and saving time.

Specialists suggest that presently, in Nigeria, pulmonary assessments necessitating laboratory examination, such as X-rays, CT scans, and other similar tests, are employed to assess the state of the lungs. Conversely, individuals can economize their time and resources by utilizing this artificial intelligence technology, thus circumventing the need for these tests.