Cote D’Ivoire To Launch First Satellite In 2025

Côte d’Ivoire, a West African nation, has set its sights on entering the space age as it plans to launch its inaugural satellite, YAM-SAT-CI 01, within the next two years. This nanosatellite, primarily designed for earth observation purposes, will play a crucial role in monitoring and protecting the country’s natural resources and security.

Weighing between 1 kg and 10 kg, nanosatellites are compact devices equipped with high-resolution cameras capable of capturing detailed images of various landscapes, including coastlines, forests, natural parks, and urban areas. YAM-SAT-CI 01 will utilize its imaging capabilities to identify, track, and map potential security threats, such as illegal immigration, deforestation, illegal gold mining, soil humidity, and water reservoirs. By doing so, it can help mitigate the adverse effects of natural disasters like droughts and floods.

This landmark satellite venture aligns with the government’s ongoing initiatives in Côte d’Ivoire to exercise control over artisanal mining, combat illicit activities, and halt environmental degradation. To ensure the successful development and construction of the satellite domestically, two entities, Universal Konstructors Associated (UKA), a private Ivorian company dedicated to advancing science and technology, and the Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphout-Boigny of Yamoussoukro, will collaborate on the project.

The Institut National Polytechnique Félix Houphout-Boigny has already taken proactive measures by outlining plans to introduce new curricula focused on space and aviation studies, further nurturing the country’s scientific capabilities and fostering local expertise in the field.

Simultaneously, the Ivoirian Association for Astronomy has been established with the aim of promoting astronomy and space science among the general public, thereby fostering scientific literacy and engagement. Through educational outreach programs and public awareness campaigns, the association seeks to inspire a new generation of scientists and enthusiasts in Côte d’Ivoire.

The announcement comes on the heels of Kenya’s recent achievement in the space sector. In April 2023, Kenya successfully launched its first operational 3U Earth observation satellite, Taifa-1. The remarkable progress made by neighboring countries further underscores the growing interest and commitment to harnessing space technology for socioeconomic development across the African continent.

As Côte d’Ivoire ventures into the realm of space exploration and satellite technology, it aspires to leverage the potential of YAM-SAT-CI 01 to safeguard its resources, bolster national security efforts, and contribute to the country’s overall progress. With the launch of their own satellite, Côte d’Ivoire takes a significant stride towards becoming a key player in the space domain.