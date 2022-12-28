By Francis Francis

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monilola Udoh has stated that the Nigerian Government will not allow corruption to destroy the country.

Monilola Udoh said this at the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) Sensitization Workshop for Staff in Abuja on Tuesday 20th December 2022 with the theme: “Achieving Integrity and Zero Tolerance to Corruption in FMSTI.”

She maintained that the Federal Government established the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that corruption is eradicated in the country.

She also lamented that corruption is a great source of poverty and other vices presently prevailing in the country

While mentioning that the Management of FMSTI is ready to partner with ACTU in carrying out its assignment, she assured the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) of the Ministry’s commitment in the fight against corruption by instilling accountability and transparency in civil and public services.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that lack of transparency and accountability in daily operations promotes corruption which has continued to retard socio – economic growth and good governance in the country. She stressed that Law Enforcement Agencies need to be supported and encouraged, in order to eliminate corruption in the country.

‘’We need to promote and sponsor more programs and activities that empower our institutions to achieve their mandates,’’ Monilola insisted.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of ACTU in the Ministry, Stella Igwilo opined that the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility of all staff of the ministry and appealed for a sincere commitment.

In his presentation titled: “Overview of the ICPC National Ethics and Integrity Policy,” the Director of Public Enlightenment and Education Department in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) Abuja, Mohammed Ashiru Bobafa stated that the fight against corruption can be won if workers adhere strictly to the public service seven core values of ethics and integrity namely: human dignity, voice and participation, patriotism, personal responsibility, integrity, national unity and professionalism.