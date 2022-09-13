Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success has averred that Nigeria is in deep mess and backward today because of corrupt politicians.

In a post on Facebook, Ossai argued that there are no stiff and cruel laws to punish corrupt politicians and that is why they keep milking the nation dry.

Ossai added that if corrupt politicians are sentenced to at least fifty years in prison, others will be afraid of stealing public funds.

He wrote:

Politicians caught stealing should be sentenced to 50 years imprisonment.

Politicians will keep stealing our resources if 50 years punishment is not placed on them.

The backwardness in our country today is as a result of corrupt politicians.

The reason why majority of our politicians keep stealing our money is because of the kind of punishments given to them when caught.

Politicians will keep stealing because Politicians in Nigeria are given 3 to 5 years imprisonments or option of fine after stealing over 6 billion naira.

So at the point of stealing, they have it at the back of their mind that if caught , they will only go to prison for 3 to 5 years and then come back to enjoy the money they have stolen.

But one thing is sure, the law of karma still exists.