Corpse Of Missing 22-Year Old Girl Found Dead In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said the corpse of Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old lady who got missing in transit while on board a BRT bus last month, has been found dead.

Bamise’s whereabouts became unknown after she boarded a Lagos State Government-owned BRT bus from Chevron Estate in Ajah, on her way to Oshodi on February 26, 2022.

The driver of the bus was identified as Nice Andrew Omininikoron.

It was gathered that the body of the deceased was found with parts of it missing.

In a statement on Monday issued by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu said the corpse was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Island.

Ajisebutu said the bereaved family has been contacted and family members have identified the corpse as that of Oluwabamise Ayanwole, the lady earlier declared missing.

He disclosed that the corpse has been deposited at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

The Lagos PPRO said the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, is saddened by the incident and on behalf of the management, officers and men of the command, has expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

“Notwithstanding the death of Oluwabamise, the detectives handling the case would not rest on their oars until her killers are found.

“We, therefore, assure the concerned public and the bereaved family that we are closing in on the culprits and we are sure that soon the suspects would be arrested and made to face justice for this murderous act,” the statement quoted the CP as saying.

While soliciting the cooperation of all and sundry, the Command appealed to anyone with additional information that could help the police in arresting the suspects to kindly oblige her.

“Such information, we assure, will be treated with utmost confidentiality.

“The Command is ever determined and committed to protection of lives and properties of residents in the state; and has strengthened its security apparatus to prevent a recurrence of this ugly, disturbing incident,” it assured.