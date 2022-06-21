Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
INEC Debunks Rumours Of 95% Of Its Adhoc Staff For Anambra Election Resigning

Corps Members Urged To Shun Election Malpractice

Merit Ugolo

Merit Ugolo

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Ondo State Office has enjoined corps members to avoid and shun all forms of election malpractice.

This message was stressed by the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) Ondo State during a sensitization programme organized for the ICPC/NYSC CDS Group at the NYSC Zonal Office, Oda Road, Akure South Local Government, Ondo State.

The RAAC, who was represented by Mr. Jenmi Ganiu, enlightened the corps members on the economic risks attached to election manipulation and emphasized that most of the challenges facing the economy were as a result of political and electoral corruption.

He explained that ICPC does not overlook any act of corruption, and anybody found involved in election manipulation will face the consequences.

The RACC therefore charged the corps members to immediately report any corrupt activity perceived during the election period to the Commission.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Ani Victoria Nnenna, who was represented by the Zonal Inspector, assured the Commission of NYSC’s maximum cooperation. She advised the corps members that would be serving as election adhoc staff to be persons of integrity.

The President of Anti-Corruption CDS group, Mr. Faleke Anu Olalekan in his remark promised that said they would shun all election manipulation and corruption.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle