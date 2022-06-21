Corps Members Urged To Shun Election Malpractice

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Ondo State Office has enjoined corps members to avoid and shun all forms of election malpractice.

This message was stressed by the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) Ondo State during a sensitization programme organized for the ICPC/NYSC CDS Group at the NYSC Zonal Office, Oda Road, Akure South Local Government, Ondo State.

The RAAC, who was represented by Mr. Jenmi Ganiu, enlightened the corps members on the economic risks attached to election manipulation and emphasized that most of the challenges facing the economy were as a result of political and electoral corruption.

He explained that ICPC does not overlook any act of corruption, and anybody found involved in election manipulation will face the consequences.

The RACC therefore charged the corps members to immediately report any corrupt activity perceived during the election period to the Commission.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mrs. Ani Victoria Nnenna, who was represented by the Zonal Inspector, assured the Commission of NYSC’s maximum cooperation. She advised the corps members that would be serving as election adhoc staff to be persons of integrity.

The President of Anti-Corruption CDS group, Mr. Faleke Anu Olalekan in his remark promised that said they would shun all election manipulation and corruption.