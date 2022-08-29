The Economic Financial Crimes Commission has urged members of the Anti-corruption Community Development Service Group of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to embrace hard work and avoid involvement in cybercrime and other types of economic and financial crimes.

Commandant of the EFCC Academy, Ayo Olowonihi, gave the charge during a sensitization programme at the Karu Local Government Secretariat, Nasarawa State.

Olowonihi who was represented by the Head, Media Academy, Assistant Commander of EFCC, Chidimma Amanambu urged corps members to “be dedicated in whatever you are assigned to do during your service because you never know how far you can grow as a result of your commitment”.

The corps members who were sensitized on the key provisions of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004 expressed the willingness to carry the anti-corruption campaign to various schools and the society at large.