Members of the Adamawa State NYSC Anti-Corruption Community Development Service (CDS) group have been charged to plan and execute more anti-corruption sensitization programmes as part of their CDS activities.

This charge was given by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Adamawa State Office Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) George Lawal, Esq, at a meeting between the Commission and members of the NYSC CDS group which held recently at the Adamawa State office of ICPC.

Thereafter, the Public Enlightenment & Education Officer of the ICPC Adamawa State Office, Mr. Benjamin Francis, admonished the corps members to come up with plans on how to sensitize secondary school students with anti-corruption messages, and how to jointly launch more Students Anti-Corruption Clubs in Government Secondary Schools, in collaboration the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the Ministry of Education.

Responding on behalf of the Anti-Corruption CDS group, Corps Member Shedrick Joseph Sabo, thanked the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner and requested for more support from ICPC to enable them execute the planned programmes.

The meeting had in attendance forty-five (45) corps members of the CDS Group.