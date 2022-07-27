John Mfon, a member of the Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) National Youth Service Corps, has introduced “middey,” a multiple payment financial application, to improve money administration and payroll management for both commercial and public organizations.

Mfon, who is also the Managing Director of Middey Technologies Ltd., stated at the platform’s presentation in Abuja that the new solution would also offer third-party support for effective settlement of payroll responsibilities.

He said that the company’s brand-new, fully automated platform will make it simple for both small and large firms to conduct seamless transactions.

Mfon stated: “Middey has been created to address payment-related issues in light of the present global trend. The use of artificial intelligence by Middey will guarantee that people can make payments without any problems. For instance, businesses can utilize the platform to ensure that staff salaries are paid promptly rather than using the time-consuming manual process as in the past.

The fact that Middey is automated and very simple to use is the main advantage we have over other platforms. I’m happy to report that the software is operating as intended after extensive testing.

Therefore, we are hoping that middey would establish itself as a fundamental form of payment throughout Africa and the entire world.

According to him, the payroll solution will greatly enhance operational effectiveness and efficiency in staff management for organizational executives.

“We are investigating the use of phone cameras for payment. Additionally, we are looking into ways to assist businesses in managing their payroll systems automatically at the proper times. We’re automated and pretty straightforward.

Account numbers don’t need to be copied and pasted. With Middey, you may quickly make payments by scanning a barcode. Therefore, we are expecting that Middey will eventually become a major payment provider and the foundation of Africa,” Mfon stated.

He said the company was striving to guarantee that it complied with the requirement, noting that the financial sector is heavily regulated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Queen Atang, a former housemate on Big Brother Naija reality program who was also chosen as the company’s ambassador, praised the developer for the effort and claimed it demonstrated the youth of Nigeria are not idle.

She committed to utilizing her social media following to further the automated payment solution.