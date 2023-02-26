It was gathered that a female National Youth Service Corps member and a presiding officer in Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Enugu State have been caught manipulating and changing the votes of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to eyewitness reports, the incident occured in one of the polling units in Abakpa Ward, a town in Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The said corps Member is believed to have come from Kano State.

It was further gathered that female corps Member was caught by a watchful LP party agent.

Meanwhile, she was reportedly bombarded by a mob before security agents in the polling unit intervened and stopped what could have been a tragedy.

