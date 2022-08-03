Chelsea officially announced that the 18-year-old has switched club allegiance in favour of the club. Chukwuemeka was in Barcelona’s plan this summer, but it seems the Catalan club are satisfied with the acquisition of Jules Kounde which they beat Chelsea to his signature. Chelsea has also disclosed the signing of Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS.

Chukwuemeka Chibuike Corney, born to Nigerian parents in Austria, he represents the English at youth levels, recently captaining the U-19 side. He began his teenage career with Northampton before moving to Aston Villa at age 12

He couldn’t seal a first-team place in the Aston Villa squad but has appeared 16 times for the club, having played for the U-18 and U-20 of Aston Villa.

With the exposure he will gain at Chelsea, possibly the Nigerian Football Federation could lure him to represent the three times African Champions should he not get a spot in the Three Lions national team.

Chelsea on the club website:

“Agreement in place for the permanent signing of Aston Villa midfielder.

Aston Villa and Chelsea can confirm that the clubs have reached an agreement for the permanent transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka.

The 18-year-old has been permitted to travel to London to discuss both personal terms and undergo a medical.”

According to multiple reports, Chelsea could finalise the deal for Marc Cucurella from Brighton before the window transfer or the season begins.