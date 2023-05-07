Real Madrid faced Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey last night. Los Blanco beat Osasuna 2-1 in the final at the Estadio La Cartuja (Seville).

A superb Vini Jr. run set up Rodrygo to open the scoring just two minutes into the game. Lucas Torró then levelled proceedings on 58’, before Rodrygo sealed the victory twelve minutes later. After getting their hands on the Copa, Real Madrid have now won three titles this season, following their successes in the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the media in the Estadio La Cartuja press room following the win over Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final: “It was a final played in a wonderful atmosphere, against very strong opposition. We struggled at times but we deserved to win it. Not just because of today but also due to the path we have taken in the competition, overcoming very good teams and earning this title.”

“We played really well for the first half an hour, Vini Jr. was unstoppable. Then I don’t know what happened and I calmed him down a bit. This team needs to do one thing, and one thing only: play good football. Anything else is a loss of control and concentration. We didn’t start the second half well, we struggled a bit and they leveled, but fortunately, Rodrygo changed the course of the game.”

Every possible trophy in two seasons

“All I can do is thank this squad, this club, and these fans. Tonight we achieved something hugely significant, winning every possible trophy in two years. Now we’re preparing for a big game on Tuesday and we’re heading into it with morale sky high, we’re happy and excited. I’m delighted right now but I’m very tired. Tomorrow we’ll realize all we’ve achieved over these two seasons.”